Artists draw on their imaginations – and trash – for fashions that resonate in Laguna

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Photos courtesy Festival of Arts

It is amazing what can be done with soda pop bottles, cleaner’s plastic bags, used crayons and losing lottery tickets.

Of, course it helps if you are talented artists, as are all of the participants in the 9th Annual Festival of Arts Runway Fashion Show, the brilliant brain child of Special Events Director Susan Davis.

Seven exhibitors in the 2017 show drew on their imaginations and their trash baskets to design fashions that resonate in Laguna---a combination of art and recycling.

Five prizes of $1,000 each were awarded.

The show opened with ceramist Mike Tauber’s sassy dress composed of duct tape, blue and green paint chips and a belt buckle designed by the artist. The dress was modeled by Sophie Higuchi, one of the models in the very first festival fashion show, and daughter of Sharbie Higuchi, festival director of marketing.

Elizabeth McGhee walks the runway in an outfit she created

Elizabeth McGhee’s own childhood inspired the outfit she designed and modeled, winner of the Most Creative Concept Award. More than 600 crayon wrappers were sewn together to make the bodice. Construction paper for the skirt and collar was collected from children’s art classes, some of them perhaps taught by McGhee, a member of Laguna Outreach Community Arts that provides art workshops for the children and adults.

Artists Antje Campbell and Carla Bosch were inspired by the ordinary scraps found in the studios of a painter, a woodworker, a vinyl graphic designer and a seamstress. They transformed the disparate materials into their vision of a butterfly, complete with bubble wrap wings, modeled by Sara Bosch.

Kirsten Whalen won the Most Innovative Use of Materials Award for “Pop Diva.” The entry was constructed of hand-woven cassette tape for the bodice and old window screens for the skirt. Shoes and hat were decorated with guitar strings. A vinyl record was molded into a purse that carried a microphone, which Whalen’s daughter, actress and singer Erika Schindele, put to good use, performing “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

Sierra Manos wears a dress created by Festival artist Brad Elsberry

Hundreds of transparent plastic water and soda and the little plastic boxes used for cookies were cut up by perennial winner Brad Elsberry, and reshaped by heat to create his ethereal entry, modeled by Sierra Manos. It won the Most Exciting Concept Award.

The gown and cape were put together with hot glue, one of the few substances known to man that will glue one plastic water bottle to another. Layers of sunset colored paint overlaid the plastic.

An inner warrior queen hidden inside the power broker in her grey flannel suit burst forth in Mariana Nelson’s design. Model Laura Nelson strutted down the runway in a colorful gown of dry cleaners bags, topped with a crown of wire hangers.

Mary Schmidt wears a dress created by Festival artist Richard Moren

The simple purchase of a lottery ticket inspired Richard Moren’s entry: $4,800 and 1,600 tickets later, he had yet to win the lottery, so he did something beautiful with them.

His divine evening gown made from tickets, folded into origami-like flowers, won the Most Red Carpet Ready and People’s Choice awards

Actor, writer and singer Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on the nine-year run of “The Office,” hosted the show.

Mar Luc Zanola, a French transplant to Laguna Beach, Emmy winning costume designer Marie Schley, actress Melissa Biggs, who recently starred in “Clarissa’s Gift,” and the 2,000 folks in the audience served as judges.

Those who missed the show can see the costumes in the booths of the artists that created them.