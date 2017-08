Lagunans gather on Main Beach to express opposition to racial hatred

Photograph by Douglas Cross

Reader Douglas Cross sent Stu News this photo of Lagunans on Main Beach protesting racial hatred last Sunday following the white supremacist/alt-right march in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in violence and three deaths.

The vigil attracted about 30 people who broke into chants of “Love, not hate, makes America great.”