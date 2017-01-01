LBHS class of 1977 will hold its 40th Class Reunion on Sept 23 at Hotel Laguna

On Sep 23, LBHS class of 1977 will celebrate their high school years at their upcoming 40th class reunion. The event takes place from 7 - 9 p.m. at Hotel Laguna located at 425 S Coast Hwy.

Submitted photo

Jeff Greenough strikes a very seventies pose

“The entire weekend will be filled with memorable events,” organizer Jeff Greenough says.

The party will start on Fri night at LBHS with a football game. On Sat, the Class of 77 will enjoy a beach party following the reunion later in the evening. On Sun, one last get together will be held at Heisler Park. Of course, reminiscing and catching up on the last 40 years will occur all weekend long.

Submitted photo

Those were the days…

This event requires RSVP. Tickets cost $50 per person, and checks can be made to Jeff Greenough. Mail to P.O Box 4618, Laguna Beach, CA 92652.

For more details or questions, visit Facebook at LBHSclassof1977reunion for updates. Text or call Jeff at 949-939-1977 for more information. (Not a number easy to forget – the last four numbers, anyway…for those planning to go to the reunion.)