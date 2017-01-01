Planning Commission public hearing for the So CA Gas Advanced Meter project scheduled on Aug 16

The Planning Commission will conduct a study session on the proposed Southern California Gas Advanced Meter project, which would upgrade residential and commercial gas meters in the City with “advanced meter” technology for remote natural gas usage tracking. The Commission will hold a public hearing at its Wed, Aug 16, meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Avenue.

Southern California Gas has submitted applications to establish data collectors throughout its local service area (all developed areas of LB excluding South Laguna). The data collector units resemble small cellular installations and will be subject to the City’s Wireless Communications Facilities Ordinance.

The purpose of the study session is to review the master plan and discuss potential collocation opportunities, siting preferences, staking requirements and other considerations prior to scheduling any site-specific application for a public hearing.

The data collectors will require a Conditional Use Permit and Planning Commission Design Review, and in select circumstances a Coastal Development Permit. For each application, a public notice identifying the date and time of the public hearing will be mailed to neighbors in accordance with City noticing requirements.

Planning Commission meetings are open to the public. They are also broadcast on government channel 852 on Cox, streamed on the City’s website, and archived on the City’s website for future viewing.

To view a copy of the staff presentation for this item, please refer to the City’s website: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/ It will be available by 5:30 p.m. on Fri, Aug 11.