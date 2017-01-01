Real Talk event highlights Conflict Resolution at Susi Q Center on Wed, Aug 16

Bahai’s of Laguna Beach & the Interfaith Group will host the third Real Talk Laguna Beach event this year on Wed, Aug 16, at 7 p.m. in the Susi Q Center Community Room. The subject will be Conflict Resolution. The interactive workshop will reflect on the various methods available to reach resolution and bring all groups, races, and religions together.

Real Talk believes that conflict is normal, and learning to deal with it in a positive way provides an opportunity for growth.

Real Talk’s mission is to have a forum that initiates elevated dialogue that will promote unity in diversity and a safe place for conversation, growth, and improvement, with professionally facilitated group experiences and themes relevant to our community and the world at large.

The experienced facilitators, Ray Zimmerman and Jennifer Luba Jones, will help participants gain techniques and skills to strengthen the bonds in our community. They will be looking at Restorative Justice, Mediation & the Art of Consultation. They will explore the issues, start the conversation, find common ground, discover solutions, make the process visible, and most importantly, listen.

Ray Zimmerman is a professor of English at Saddleback College, and frequent guest facilitator of Real Talk LB dialogues.

Jennifer Luba Jones is a senior social worker for Orange County’s Social Services Agency. She collaborates with families, the juvenile dependency court, county programs and various community agencies to provide support to families involved with the Department of Children and Family Services. In her work for OC Human Relations, she served 10 years as a County and Court Mediator and led the agency’s Restorative Justice Program for two years.

This is a free event, however, there is limited seating. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. RSVP to Loree Roop, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St.