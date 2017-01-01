Ruben Flores’ Visionscape takes highest honors in Landscaping Awards

So many locals continue to bemoan the fact that the giant Laguna Nursery closed its doors two years ago. The fact is, though, that Ruben Flores, the Nursery’s owner, has only gotten busier and more focused in what he really loves to do – landscape architecture.

Submitted photo

Ruben Flores, Laguna Nursery, wins major award

A smaller Laguna Nursery now exists in North Laguna at Jasmine Street and PCH. The quaint shop also houses Flores’ landscape company, Visionscape, Inc.

Sweeping the Awards show and taking the Sweepstakes

This year, Flores’ “visions” in landscaping not only led to several delighted clients but a surprise 2017 Sweepstakes Trophy from the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) of Orange County and Long Beach. Awarded as the “best in show” for the Best Overall Landscape Project of 2017, the Sweepstakes Trophy was presented to Flores this last Saturday evening at the CLCA’s 2017 Beautification Awards event.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo credit Ruben Flores

Visionscape Inc is Ruben Flores’ landscape company

While the trophy was a surprise, it landed in a veritable pile of trophies for Flores and Visionscape, as he also was awarded the President’s Trophy for the Top Residential Entry, too.

“I’m incredibly excited for the wins,” says Flores. “As you do you daily design and work, you dream of a great finished product, and it’s all a labor of love. When the jobs are finished and they really are proving to be as great as your dreams, it’s exciting … and so rewarding to be acknowledged!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo credit Ruben Flores

Visionscapes was a multi-award winner

The two most coveted trophies of the evening arrived after seven trophies had already been presented to Flores, including:

Landscape Beautification Outstanding Achievement Awards:

Residential Maintenance $500-$1,000 per month – The McFarland Villa

Residential Maintenance $500-$1,000 per month – The Youngman Project

Landscape Beautification Awards

Landscape Installation Design-Build – The McFarland Villa

Landscape Renovation Small Residential up to $100K – The Hanauer Project

Landscape Installation Small Residential $20K - $50K – The Wells Project

Residential Maintenance $500-$1,000 per month - Crestview

Residential Maintenance over $1000 per month – The Tucker Project

“Each job has its nuances,” say Flores. “Some require the building of 20 steps. Some require cranes. Others just need patience and a lot of TLC.

“But when the client sees the dream and supports the landscape efforts with the entire, cohesive look of beautiful art and furnishings, it all comes together in such an amazing way, and it’s something they can enjoy for decades. That’s really where the reward is for me,” Flores added.

--Diane Armitage