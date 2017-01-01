Verizon small cell network project will be discussed by Planning Commission on Aug 16

The Planning Commission will conduct a study session on the proposed Verizon small cell project, which would deploy a network of 18 new wireless facilities within the public right-of-way. The public hearing will be held on the Planning Commission’s Wed, Aug 16, meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Avenue.

The small cell network would add coverage, capacity and improve connection speeds by servicing smaller neighborhoods with dedicated facilities. The purpose of the study session is to discuss design and siting preferences. The Commission will also consider potential collocation opportunities and review the staking requirements.

Presently, the Planning Commission has approved four of the new sites, which will be attached to existing or replacement wood utility poles in the Laguna Canyon Road right-of-way. All small cell applications are subject to the City’s Wireless Communications Facilities Ordinance, which requires a Conditional Use Permit and design review for any new wireless facility. For each application, a public notice identifying the date and time of the public hearing will be mailed to neighbors in accordance with City noticing requirements.

Planning Commission meetings are open to the public. They are also broadcast on government channel 852 on Cox, streamed on the City’s website, and archived on the City’s website for future viewing.

To view a copy of the staff presentation for this item, please refer to the City’s website: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/ It will be available by 5:30 p.m., Fri, Aug 11.