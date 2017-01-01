Sunset Serenades begin soon in Heisler Park
Sunset Serenades will return to the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive, Friday evenings in September.
Enjoy live music overlooking the ocean from 5:30 p.m. to sunset.
Photo by Lynette
9/8: Tommy Kowalczyk - Rock and Classical Piano
9/15: Jason Feddy sings The Laguna Beach Police Blotter
9/22: Ginger Root - Summer grooves from the Chapman University band
9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist
This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach