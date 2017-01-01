Print | Email

Sunset Serenades begin soon in Heisler Park

Sunset Serenades will return to the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive, Friday evenings in September. 

Enjoy live music overlooking the ocean from 5:30 p.m. to sunset.

Photo by Lynette

9/8: Tommy Kowalczyk - Rock and Classical Piano

9/15: Jason Feddy sings The Laguna Beach Police Blotter

9/22: Ginger Root - Summer grooves from the Chapman University band

9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach

 

