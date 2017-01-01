Reaction to California Coastal Commission approval of Laguna Canyon artist live/work project

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A Laguna Canyon artist live/work project on the drawing board for almost 10 years was unanimously approved last week by the California Coastal Commissioners.

The project proposed by sculptor Louis Longi and his partner Chris Dornin includes two, two-story buildings, linked by a common deck, sited on 0.84 acres along Laguna Canyon Road. The 28 units will vary in size from 500 square-feet to one three times that size.

“This will be the most intensive development in town,” said Penny Milne, president of the Canyon Alliance of Neighborhood Defense Organization (CANDO), which opposed the project as proposed. “It is neither rural nor small scale. It is a knife blow to the specific plan.”

Photo submitted by Louis Longi

Proposed site of project on the Canyon Road

Longi said that one of the commissioners said during the Aug 8 hearing that she felt it could be a model for other communities.

“That was good to hear, but I wasn’t surprised at the result [of the vote] because we’ve just let facts rise to the top, we’ve done our due diligence and we haven’t let negativity about the project affect us,” said Longi.

“This is so great, so exciting for artists and for the community. Finally we can go ahead with planning for studios for our artists, something we’ve wanted for so long. It’s no longer a pipe dream.”

Eight of the 28 units will be reserved for low-income tenants, as low income is determined by a county formula.

CANDO members, some of them artists, object to the height and density of the project, claiming it is the antithesis of the rural character of the canyon.

The group has lost at almost every step in the process: The project was approved by the City Council and the city Planning Commission on 3-2 votes and by the Coastal Commission at a hearing in 2015.

However, the commission approval was successfully challenged last year in the Orange County Supreme Court, partially based on unreported ex-parte meetings between commission members and the developers

Judge Kim Dunning revoked the approved coastal development permit and ordered the commission to reconsider the project, which necessitated the recent hearing.

“The problem is we have two competing goods,” said city Planning Commissioner Anne Johnson, one of the three commissioners who voted for the project. “We need to provide for our artists who can’t afford to live in town or decide we are not going to be an art colony.”

Johnson said the commission did recommend that occupants should be vetted by the Arts Commission or a Laguna College of Art & Design faculty member to ensure they were all legitimate artists.

Longi said he felt vindicated by the two coastal commission approvals.

“We’ve essentially received 19 votes for and none against the project,” said Longi, including both commission hearings.

“Bear in mind that this is not an easy group to convince because they are extremely focused on environmental issues. So people can feel sure that we’ve done our homework.”

Next steps include making sure that the changes to the project meet with local Laguna permits.

“But soon we’ll be able to hit the ground running,” Longi said.

CANDO has no immediate plans to try to foil the project from moving forward, Milne said Saturday.

“We will take a few days to grieve a little bit and then determine future plans,” said Milne.

--Lynette Brasfield contributed to this report.