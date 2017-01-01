Bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker appears at LBB on Aug 24 for discussion and book signing

On Thurs, Aug 24, at 6 p.m. Laguna Beach Books welcomes New York Times bestselling author and award winner T. Jefferson Parker, author of The Room of White Fire, for a talk, Q & A and signing. In this thriller, a resourceful private investigator uncovers layers of deception in his search for an escaped mental patient.

Roland Ford, the P.I., is good at finding people. But when he’s asked to locate Air Force veteran Clay Hickman, he realizes he’s been drawn into something deep and dark. What he doesn’t know is why a shroud of secrecy hangs over the disappearance. What could Clay possibly know to make this search so desperate?

For Ford, what began as just a job, becomes a life-or-death obsession, pitting him against immensely powerful and treacherous people and forcing him to contend with chilling questions about truth, justice, and the American way.

T. Jefferson Parker is the bestselling author of numerous novels, including the Edgar Award winners California Girl and Silent Joe. Alongside Dick Francis and James Lee Burke, he is one of only three writers who has won the Edgar Award for Best Novel more than once. Parker lives with his family in So Cal.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 So Coast Hwy, Ste. 105. For further information, call 949-494-4779 or go online to http://www.lagunabeachbooks.com/