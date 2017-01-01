CVS appeal on Tuesday’s Council agenda

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will hear on Tuesday an appeal by CVS of the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of its application to open a second store in Laguna.

Denial was based on unsurmountable challenges in the applicant’s proposed merchandise mix, according to the staff report.

The commission cited the proposed store would stock merchandise identical TO the existing store less than four miles distant; significant product overlap with surrounding stores and merchandise that does not comply with the Downtown Specific Plan requirements for formula-based businesses.

CVS appealed the denial, claiming it was based on the identity of the applicant rather than compliance with the city’s General Plan and the Downtown Specific Plan or the nature and quality of the proposed use.

The appellant also claimed that improper information about the effect the CVS store would have on surrounding businesses colored the commission’s decision and questioned the commission’s interpretation of the Downtown Specific Plan.

Arbitrary and discriminatory denial is contrary to the city’s goal of achieving a vibrant downtown and will result in a significant vacancy, according to the appeal.

City staff responded to all 12 bases for the appeal and continues to oppose CVS’s move into the location now occupied by Laguna Drugs despite revisions in the application.

CVS has changed both the merchandise and signage plans and eliminated the sale of alcoholic beverages on the site.