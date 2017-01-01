Partial eclipse of the sun will occur bit by bit in Laguna – or is it bite by bite?

If Stu News Laguna had been around thousands of years ago, Monday’s phenomenon – a total eclipse of the sun in many parts of the world and a partial eclipse here in Laguna Beach – would likely have been covered in our Creature Feature section.

That’s because many myths associated with this event involve hungry animals, according, anyway, to the popular website www.timeanddate.com and several other Internet sources.

Apparently the Pomo, an indigenous group of people who live in the northwestern United States, tell the story of a bear who started a fight with the sun and took a bite out of it - the Pomo name for a solar eclipse is Sun Got Bit by a Bear.

“After taking a bite of the sun and resolving their conflict, the bear, as the story goes, went on to meet the moon and take a bite out of the moon as well, causing a lunar eclipse,” the website continues.

Photos courtesy NASA

Partial eclipse and total eclipse of the sun

More from the website: “In Vietnam, people believed that a solar eclipse was caused by a giant frog devouring the sun, while Norse cultures blamed wolves for eating the sun.

“In ancient China, a celestial dragon was thought to lunch on the Sun, causing a solar eclipse. In fact, the Chinese word of an eclipse, chih or shih, means to eat.”

The partial eclipse will begin at 9:06 a.m. as the moon touches the edge of the sun. Maximum coverage occurs at 10:21 a.m., and the event ends at 11:45 for a total of two hours and 39 minutes.

Reader, poet and travel guru Ellen Girardeau Kempler notes on her website www.gold-boat.com that during a total eclipse, “Scientists describe a multi-sensory experience that includes rapidly moving light and shadow, dropping temperatures and a changing soundscape (for example, crickets falling silent as the thermometer dips).”

A bit of silence – and not just from crickets – would be a great relief in these contentious times.

--Lynette Brasfield