Planning Commission reviews revisions to Downtown Specific Plan

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Months of work by the Citizens Ad Hoc Committee to improve the Downtown Specific Plan paid off at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Planning Commissioners were more impressed with revisions proposed by the committee than changes suggested by MIG, the consulting firm hired by the city.

Committee recommendations included ways to help the retail businesses more smoothly deal with the“economic shifts,” from brick and mortar to online shopping and still maintain Laguna’s unique identity.

“The committee is comprised of three Chamber of Commerce Board members, three Village Laguna Board members and three business people with expertise in land use in the downtown, five of whom previously served on the Planning Commission,” said committee member Norm Grossman.

“Our common goal was to keep the downtown special.”

Flexibility in downtown commercial uses is needed, staff says

Planning staff was supportive of committee recommendations that provide for added flexibility in downtown commercial uses, according to the staff report.

“Our recommendations include modifying the conditional use permit process to limit CUPS to a much smaller set of uses, such as restaurants, and increase the number of allowed uses,” said committee member and downtown property owner Kent Russell.

The commission was asked to weigh in on issues primarily related to economic vitality, principally ways to keep the downtown Laguna-centric while making it simpler and less expensive for new businesses to be approved or existing business to make changes in merchandise or marketing techniques.

High rent is a factor in the downtown, said Planning Commissioner Anne Johnson.

“When I am out of town I ask businesses if they ever consider going to Laguna and they say, ‘Are you going to pay my rent?’”

Commissioners were asked to provide direction on “saturation” (too many of the same type of businesses) and formula-based businesses.

The recommendation by the committee to investigate hiring an experienced retail specialist was well-received by commissioners who were conversant with the job description.

“An independent analyst can help us look at the big picture,” said commission Chair Susan McLintock Whitin.

Balancing resident vs visitor serving businesses

Balancing the resident serving and visitor serving businesses was one of the six key policies reviewed by commission.

“What’s there that is resident serving?” asked Commissioner Anne Johnson.

The resident serving requirement has been eroded, particularly in the block between South Coast Highway and Beach Street, according to committee member Barbara Metzger.

“We still have resident serving businesses at the inland side of Ocean and it’s worth preserving the district there as an incentive to establishing new resident-serving uses in the downtown and keeping the ones we have,” said Metzger.

City staff also requested commission input on the committee’s recommendation to expand the number of uses that could be approved administratively, thereby reducing the number of uses that require a CUP.

Consideration of parking requirements will be discussed at a later date when parking, circulation and public transportation are addressed. A discussion of the development of the Central Bluffs, the block from the Hotel Laguna to Legion Street was also tabled.

Wednesday’s commission meeting was one of a series on revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan, a determining factor in development.