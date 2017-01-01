PMMC’s “Endless Summer Gala” offers chance to dine, dance and donate on Sept 10 at The Ranch LB

On Sun, Sept 10, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of music and dining in the beautiful setting of The Ranch at Laguna Beach, while supporting the patients at Pacific Mammal Center. Entertainment will be provided by “Surf’s Up” Beach Boys Tribute Band. This annual event will take place from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Lollygagging sea lions at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center

At last year’s gala, more than 300 guests arrived at The Ranch to celebrate and support PMMC. Nearly $258,000 was raised in the single evening, proving yet another record-setting event and a true outpouring of graciousness and generosity in the community.

“100 percent of these funds go right back to our patients,” said Daniela Moore, PMMC’s Director of Development, after the 2016 event.

What better chance to kick up your heels and dine on delicious cuisine, while at the same time helping the PMMC patients survive and thrive. There are currently 14 patients housed at the center, seven sea lions, five elephant seals, and two harbor seals.

Tickets are $300, and a table for 10 is $3,500. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.pacificmmc.org/gala17/gala-tickets

For assistance with your ticket purchase, and to view available sponsorships, contact Krysta Higuchi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.3050