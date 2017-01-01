A Night with Janis Joplin will light up the Laguna Playhouse stage like never before

A Night with Janis Joplin blazes onto the stage of the Laguna Playhouse this week, guaranteed to light up the playhouse, both literally and figuratively. This, the second show of the 2017-2018 season opens in a limited engagement and involves the most lighting equipment ever on stage in Playhouse history.

Audiences should expect to experience an exceptional night of music as Kelly McIntyre performs the unforgettable songs of Janis Joplin; “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime.”

A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock and roll’s greatest legends.

Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham says, “We are going to take a little piece of our subscribers and audiences’ heart with the amazing Kelly McIntyre and the brilliance of Randy Johnson’s creation. The roof is about to be blown off the Playhouse with this spectacular show!”

Kelly joined A Night with Janis Joplin for the first national tour in 2016. She went on to headline three more productions of Janis at Capital Repertory Theatre, Barter Theatre and A.C.T.

Performed in association with the Estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol of JAM, Inc., the show was written and directed by Randy Johnson. Musical direction is by Todd Olson.

“Janis Joplin is one of my favorite artists. I know many of our subscribers will relate to this brilliant Tony-nominated production. And I look forward to introducing Janis to a whole new generation of audiences,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Randy Johnson’s (Book & Direction) work has been seen across the country and worldwide in such venues as The Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Apollo Theatre, Wembley Arena, Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, Off Broadway, Regional Theatres across the United States and Canada, Las Vegas and Arena’s worldwide.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Kelly McIntyre as Janis Joplin

Todd Olson’s (Musical Director) credits include; New York: Everything’s Coming Up Ethel (Orchestrator), Zorba (Music Assistant). National Tours: Smokey Joe’s Cafe (feat. The Coasters), A Christmas Carol. Regional: A Night with Janis Joplin

(American Conservatory Theater, Barter Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre).

For a list of full credits of the talented cast, go to website listed below.

The Hale Family is the Laguna Playhouse’s season underwriter. Additional season sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell & White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

The show will run through Sun, Sept 10. Performances will be Tues through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will no Thurs performance on Thurs, Aug 24, at 2 p.m. There will be an additional Sun performance on Sun, Aug 27, at 5:30 p m.

Tickets range from $60 - $105 and can be purchased online at http://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/ or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit the website listed above.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.