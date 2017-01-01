Friendship Shelter goes to Washington

Last month, several Friendship Shelter staff members attended the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH) conference in Washington DC, joining more than 2,000 other homeless advocates and service providers for sessions that focused on the best ways to address homelessness in our country.

“We heard from HUD secretary Ben Carson and ranking member of the House Financial Services committee Maxine Waters,” recounts Dawn Price. “We had the opportunity to visit with elected officials and their staffs on Capitol Hill.

“And maybe most important, we had the opportunity to step away from our day-to-day work, enjoy one another’s company, and imagine ways we could make our organization more effective.”

In a follow-up letter to supporters, Price noted some key takeaways, including first the fact that she “works with some of the best people I know.”

Submitted photo

Friendship Shelter staff Mia Ferreira, Rick Scott, Dawn Price and Analisa Andrus

Second, she says, that the region is turning a huge and important corner.

“We have a great group of people working at various organizations in Orange County who understand what works, who will fight against anything holding us back, and who are incredibly thoughtful, welcoming and good at what they do. Egos are at an all-time low in my experience, and it seems clear that most of us see the value in collaboration and mutual respect.

“This is due, in part, to the obvious truth that we are well-led. Orange County Director of Care Coordination Susan Price, who attended with several other County staff, was engaged with us throughout the week,” Dawn Price adds. “When the last session ended it was the Orange County table that left the banquet room last, so wrapped up were we in a frank sharing and solving conversation.”

In the last two years alone, Friendship Shelter succeeded in housing 85 chronically homeless people.

Price adds: “And we will continue to grow, to adapt, to learn and to succeed – because no one is more committed than we are. I literally met no one, in three days spent with 2,000+ activists, who wants to end homelessness more than we do.”