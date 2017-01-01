Good gyrations: Laguna’s only belly-dancing troupe performs at the Sawdust this Sunday

In these days of gender bending and other related issues, what do men and women all have in common? Belly dancing…well, there’s a bit of wiggle room in that statement. But it’s true that women love to do it and (sometimes) men love to do it and they (always) love to watch it.

Submitted photo

Laguna’s only belly dancing troupe, JJ & the Habibis, featuring Jheri St. James

Jheri St. James, principal of JJ & the Habibis Belly Dancing Troupe, says that she’s put together the perfect combination, “Men playing music for dancing women,” St. James says. She’s inviting everyone to enjoy “gender-inclusive fun” at the Sawdust Festival on August 20 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The 6:30 show will feature Rabia, Azaluna, JJ & the Habibis, while the 7:30 show includes Marzue, Yeril, Tribe Roman Morga and JJ & the Habibis.

There’ll be additional guest performers St. James says, and a parade with live drums at 8 p.m., celebrating more than 30 years of art expression at the eclectic venue.

For more information about the show, or to find out about belly dancing lessons, contact Jheri St. James (949) 494-5031, JheriCo.net, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.