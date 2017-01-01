Loreen Gilbert is appointed Chair-elect of NAWBO

Loreen Gilbert, Laguna resident and President of WealthWise Financial Services, was recently sworn in as Chair-elect of the NAWBO National Institute.

Gilbert will be responsible for the education and resource tools developed for women business owners both domestically and internationally. The Institute provides these resources for all women business owners regardless of membership status.

Currently on the Executive Board of NAWBO National serving as the Governance Chair, Gilbert has served on the NAWBO National Board for the past three years. She also sits on two of four NAWBO National Councils: the National Tax and Regulations Council and the National Workforce Issues Council. She’s also the only representative on the Trump Pence Small Business Council in California.

