Pet of the Week

Sparky lost his owner under sad circumstances: he has so much love to give – who will take him in?

Sparky is a 13-year-old neutered male Beagle Lab mix on the look out for a new home to take him in. He’s medium size, and weighs about 37 pounds.

Sparky went through a rough time, left alone because his owner took his own life, so Sparky is longing for someone to fill that void. He is filled with love and is excited for whoever will love him and can’t wait to give love in return.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes Sparky will be taken in as soon as can be, with hopes of an owner that will see how special Sparky truly is.

Sparky looking for a new place to play

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.