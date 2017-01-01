City Manager Updates

Trolley Tracker App Updated- An update to the Trolley Tracker is now available on the Visit Laguna Beach mobile app. New features of the updated Trolley Tracker include separated route information and a map of each route, a locator marker on the map pages so that riders can view where they are in relation to the route, and arrival times for each bus stop on each route. To update the tracker on a mobile device, the update to the Visit Laguna Beach app can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Android Store from the device. If you have any questions regarding the updated tracker, please contact Paula Faust at 949-497-0303.

Downtown Street Closure - The crosswalks on Forest Avenue and Park Avenue at South Coast Highway will be closed from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on August 21 for pavement repairs. Affected businesses have been notified.

Forthcoming Change on OCTA Route 89 - OCTA has announced minor changes to its Route 89 that travels north and south to Laguna Beach along Laguna Canyon Road. Effective February 2018, on weekdays, the service frequency will be increased from every 35 minutes to every 30 minutes during the peak and midday. Due to very low ridership on a few trips, OCTA also proposes to eliminate last northbound trip departing at 10:27 p.m. and last southbound trip departing at 9:34 p.m. on weekdays; and the first northbound trip departing at 6:12 a.m. and first southbound trip at 4:57 a.m. on Sundays. For additional information or to provide comments to OCTA, please visit http://www.octa.net/Bus/Proposed-February-2018-Bus-Service-Plan.

Poetry Moves You - The City of Laguna Beach Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley presents Poetry Moves You. The Poet Laureate has selected excerpts from poems that have been installed alongside the trolley schedule at the Bus Depot on Broadway and the town maps along Forest Avenue. We hope they will inspire as you make your way through beautiful Laguna Beach. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

LPAPA Art Exhibition at City Hall - The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association has installed an exhibition of its members new paintings on the first floor of City Hall located at 505 Forest Avenue. The exhibition can be viewed Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and alternative Friday’s 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. through October 6.