Main Beach becomes the focus of activists this weekend after Charlottesville tragedy

The right-wing group America First, which demonstrates against illegal immigration and is led by activist Johnny Benitez, plans to hold a rally this Sunday, Aug 20, on Main Beach from 6 to 8 p.m.

A recent tweet from Benitez about the event states, “We will be standing against political correctness and left-wing terrorism.”

In response to the rally and in reaction to the tragic events of Charlottesville, progressive groups from across the 48th District, including Indivisible OC-48, with the support of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, have planned a Unity Rally to take place on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., also on Main Beach.

Mayor Toni Iseman speaks out

Mayor Toni Iseman plans to be at the Unity Rally on Saturday morning at Main Beach. She’ll be welcoming participants to the gathering and believes it is important for people to have the opportunity to express their views one way or another.

But Iseman urges Laguna residents to ignore the America First rally the following day, and not to mount a counter-protest at that time.

“This group’s whole intention is to get attention, so why take their invitation?” she says. “They’re looking for a spectacle. The best thing we can do on Sunday is ignore them. They can’t get into a fight with themselves – or maybe they can… They picked Laguna Beach on purpose, because we embrace diversity, we’re known for our artistic heritage, our support of feminism, inclusion, everything they don’t like. If they get a big turnout of counter-protestors, it will only encourage [America First] to return. We shouldn’t give them that satisfaction.”

Iseman understands, however, that there’s a lot of angst and pain in the community, so she feels that attendance at the Unity Rally on Saturday is a great vehicle for people to express their opinions about the Sunday rally.

“Also it is a lot easier for the police to do their job if we don’t make it harder for them on Sunday,” Iseman says. “Our police officers are strong, well-equipped, and ready – but we can help by attending a peaceful Saturday demonstration instead of going to the Sunday event.”

Mayor Iseman has been personally attacked by the group on its Facebook page.

“You know what, I’m proud of everything [this America First group] has called out about my record,” she says. “I’d love to address those attacks. But that’s for another day. In the meantime, let’s focus on a peaceful protest on Saturday and show what Laguna is all about. Let’s not validate the Sunday rally.”

The LBPD is ready

LBPD spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota wants to reassure the community that the police department is fully prepared for a possible influx of hundreds of people, pro and con the rally.

“We’re fortunate to have fantastic resources and we have the full support of the Newport Beach, Irvine and Anaheim police departments as well as the OC Sheriffs,” Sgt Cota says. “Police officers will be visible on the streets and there’ll be plenty of support that isn’t immediately visible either.”

Sgt Cota will be at the command center at all times. “We want to urge residents and visitors not to change their plans. Go to the beach, eat at restaurant, shop at local stores. We’re ready to protect you. We ask for your support, believe in us. We’re ready.”

Sgt Cota adds that the police department has been in touch with organizers on both sides of the issue. “We’ve let them know that the LBPD has a no-nonsense approach,” he says. “There won’t be any grey areas. People need to play by the rules or they go to jail.

“We’ve had meetings every day and we are prepared,” he adds.

Democratic candidate and Laguna resident Harley Rouda reacts

Harley Rouda, Emerald Bay resident and Democratic candidate hoping to oust Rep Dana Rohrabacher in the 2018 elections, has, along with his team, been active in their support of the Saturday rally. He’ll be there.

““We will let the world know that hate is not welcome here,” Rouda said. “As a community, Laguna Beach is responding peacefully by holding a Unity Rally and demonstrating unity and diversity by covering Main Beach with colorful ribbons.”

Rouda’s wife, novelist Kaira Rouda, came up with the idea for the Unity Ribbons Campaign, which was quickly embraced by other groups.

Submitted photo

Harley Rouda and his wife Kaira spearhead the Unity Ribbons Campaign

Harley Rouda says the ribbons are not a campaign tactic – “they’re a way to unite the community and to reflect Laguna’s diversity and commitment to stand together in the face of racism and hate.” Volunteers from a variety of progressive groups will be fanning out to disperse the ribbons and they’ll encourage residents to do the same.

Two Sunday gatherings planned for counter-protestors

Also, the Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach at 340 St. Ann’s Drive plans a “day of training, of witness, and of keeping vigil” on Sunday afternoon.

According to the church’s website, from 2 – 4 p.m. there will be training in nonviolence, then the group will take a break, have an interfaith worship service at 5 p.m., and then rally.

“We do this in support of our immigrant and refugee siblings, and we are in solidarity with our black, Jewish, and Muslim siblings,” NCC’s Facebook page offers.

An “Anti-Fascist Protest” planned by the Democratic Socialists of Laguna Beach will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Main Beach.

And – because this is Laguna, after all – there’s talk of the Laughter Yoga group bringing some needed light and humor to the rally on Saturday.