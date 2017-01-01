Assistance League of Laguna Beach helps military families go back to school

Along with AL chapters from Orange and San Diego counties, the Assistance League of Laguna Beach participated in a back to school event at Camp Pendleton Marine Base on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 & 6. The purpose of the event was to help military families with their back to school expenses by providing clothing for their school age children.

Submitted photo

Kids loved the plush bulldogs, representing the Marine mascot

The Assistance League provided vouchers for $40 from Famous Footwear along with a very cute plush bulldog. The bulldog is the Marine mascot and the children were thrilled to have their very own puppy. The Assistance League of Laguna Beach gave out 800 vouchers during the two-day event. Other chapters gave out underwear and socks, two pairs of pants, two tops, jackets, and a hygiene kit for each school age child.

Judy Soulakis, VP of Philanthropy stated, “This is my all-time favorite program! I love seeing the appreciation from the families, and it gave us an opportunity to thank them for their service.”

Submitted photo

So much choice for young fashionistas

This outreach was made possible from the proceeds of Laguna Beach Assistance League Thrift Shop located at 526 Glenneyre. The store is closed for the month of August and will start accepting donations on August 21. Gently used goods including clothing, household items, books, toys and other treasures are greatly appreciated.

The Assistance League Thrift Shop will have its grand re opening on Tuesday, Sept 5.