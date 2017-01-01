RTC presents a workshop highlighting the mortgage process, from application, on Sat Aug 26 at 10

In the eighth of a series of workshops, a free workshop will be presented by Richard Cirelli of RTC Mortgage Corp in Laguna Beach and James Hitchcock of Raymond James Pacific Wealth Group in Newport Beach. The workshop takes place on Sat, June 3, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Laguna Board of Realtors office at 939 Glenneyre St, second floor.

Rick Cirelli of RTC Mortgage Corporation in Laguna Beach

Rick Cirelli will speak about The Mortgage Process: from Application to Closing, including the importance of getting pre-approved before you buy; the Application process, loan approval and conditions, closing your loan, and more.

Jim Hitchcock will speak on Trust Services for Transition Planning, including Living Trusts, Special Needs Trusts, Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts and Charitable Remainder Trusts. And as always, Jim will give a brief update on the capital markets including the impact of the Korean situation.

Jim Hitchcock

Hitchcock’s investment philosophy emphasizes a conservative asset allocation approach toward investing. Throughout his career, he has given numerous presentations on retirement planning strategies and money management to corporations and individuals.

Rick T. Cirelli is a mortgage industry veteran with over 40 years of professional mortgage experience. Throughout his career, Rick has held executive positions with some of the country’s largest and most respected mortgage lenders. Rick has been originating Reverse Mortgages for over 10 years and is a member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA); serves on the Board of Directors of the Laguna Beach Seniors, and is an active member of the Laguna Board of Realtors, Laguna Beach Rotary Club, Laguna Beach Business Club and the Laguna Beach Professional Alliance.

For further information, go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call Rick at 949-494-4701.