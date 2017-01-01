AAUW Laguna Beach welcomes new members at kickoff of 51st year on Sept 10 at LCAD

New and ongoing members of the American Association of University Women will gather for the 51st annual Membership Mixer from 3 - 5 p.m. on Sun, Sept 10, at the Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) campus in Laguna Canyon. Community women interested in joining, or just learning more about AAUW-LB, are invited to come to this informal and welcoming event.

Illustrating the branch’s mission of empowering women and girls through education to reach their full potential, there will be brief remarks from AAUW-LB’s newest scholarship recipients, Jillian Broughton from LCAD and Rebecca Higginbotham from Orange Coast College.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Jillian Broughton, Laguna College of Art and Design

Local artist Leah Vasquez, co-chair of AAUW-LB’s partnership activities with LCAD, will explain the various ways in which AAUW-LB members blend advancing opportunities for women and girls with stimulating learning and social activities.

As Leah says, “The Laguna Beach Branch, is a dynamic, growing organization with many exciting programs and interest groups. I love all the opportunities for women to explore common interests and make new friends, while supporting advocacy, education, philanthropy and research for the next generation of women.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Rebecca Higginbotham, Orange Coast College

The event and parking are free. Appetizers and drinks will be served. LCAD is located at 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd. For those joining AAUW-LB at this Membership Mixer, membership fee will be discounted.

Anyone wishing to attend, whether a member or non-member, RSVP to Madeleine Peterson at 949-376-8494. For membership information or questions, contact membership co-chairs Leah Vasquez at 949-494-5787 or Rachelle Cano at 1-818 307-562, or visit AAUW-LB online at www.aauw-lagunabeach.org.