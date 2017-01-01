Learn about CERT, the Community Emergency Response Team, this Thurs at 6 p.m. at the Susi Q

Ever wonder what’s up when you see people in green and yellow vests milling about the Susi Q in the multi-purpose room or maybe even filling sandbags in the parking garage? Usually they will be members of the Laguna Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) learning or practicing their skills.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna CERT members help staff information booths during weekend activities

Now nearly 300 strong, the CERT program was introduced here just a little more than five years ago and now provides trained volunteers to assist with things like crowd control, staffing information centers, alerting residents and visitors to fire danger on Red Flag days, searching for a missing person or providing wildlife alerts to neighborhoods when called out by the Emergency Operations Coordinator.

Learn more about this group – what it is and how it benefits residents and businesses in the city at a quick, 30-minute program.

The informational meeting, presented by a CERT board member, will take place on Thurs, Aug 24 from 6 - 6:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Walk-ins are also welcome based on space availability.)

Residents also can sign up for the next CERT class that will begin Sept 5 on the city website at www.lagunabeachcity.net Click on Recreation Classes. If you need assistance with registration, call (949) 464-6645.