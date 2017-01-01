Words were the weapons of choice Sunday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Photos by Scott Brashier

Anti-immigrant protesters and counter-protesters waged a war of words on Sunday at Main Beach that did not escalate into a deadly confrontation, as happened in Charlottesville.

Approximately 250 officers and deputies on foot and a dozen or so on horseback formed a barricade separating the two groups of potentially explosive activists who were brandishing signs and shouting slogans and epithets at one another. Officers were well-equipped with batons and pepper spray.

Police were ready, thanks to the hard work of the LBPD leading up to the rally

Police estimated the combined crowd at 2,500, more than expected, but not more than prepared for in advance of the well-publicized gathering of anti-immigrant supporters, said department Public Information Officer, Sgt Jim Cota.

Local counter-protestors got the jump on Sunday’s American First rally, gathering at Main Beach on Saturday, the traditional day of protests in Laguna Beach.

“I can’t believe I am still protesting this crap,” said Eleanor Henry, 92, who has participated in the Saturday vigils at Main Beach since the 1970s.

Mayor Toni Iseman advised an estimated crowd of 350 counter-protesters to boycott the Sunday event.

“Tell your friends that being here today means you won’t be dancing with the bad guys tomorrow,” said Iseman.

Her advice went unheeded. Counter protesters outnumbered those who arrived with a Trump banner and signs, starting at about 3:30 p.m., Sunday. Both groups increased as the sun dropped toward the horizon.

Approximately 2,500 people descended on Laguna to take part in the protests

Some folks observed the dueling protests from across the street, where stores from Johnny Rockets to the Village Mart closed at 4 p.m.

Tight Assets owner Heidi Miller said it was just prudent.

“When I got here this morning, there was sign in front of the store that read “More Dead Cops. Anti-police, Anti-law and order, Pro terrorism, Paid for by George Soros. Say No to ANTIFA.”

ANTIFA is self-described group opposed to fascist proponents. Soros is a wealthy supporter of Democratic candidates.

“George Soros is the real Nazi,” shouted a man who identified himself as Jesse Suave, an early anti-immigration arrival. “We are not about racism. We are about Americanism. The lying media is the real enemy.”

One soft-spoken young woman in the group said the gathering was not a demonstration; it was a vigil to support families that have had members killed by illegal immigrants that have been deported multiple times and just keep coming back.

“All this attention is because of what went on in Charlottesville,” said Long Beach resident Ian LaFontaine, among the 20 or so anti-immigrant protesters who arrived at Main Beach a good two hours ahead of the publicized start time.

While the rally was not a neo-Nazi rally according to organizer Johnny Benitez, at least one participant seemed to think it was, if the swastika tattoo on his neck was any indication of his sentiments.

Extremists on both sides were present, with Antifa protestors clad in black clothes, scarves and sunglasses hiding their identity.

For a while on Sunday, there were more photographers than anti-immigrant protesters. Folks with microphones were everywhere.

Three previous gatherings of the group in Laguna Beach were virtually unknown. The most recent one was held July 30, with only a couple of counter-protesters, Cota said.

Confrontations remained largely verbal

Protesters and counter-protesters had stated they were going to be at Main Beach on Sunday to exercise their Constitutional right of free speech.

That is a right the police recognize, according to a press release issued Monday by the Laguna Beach Police Department...but only as long as it is done in a lawful manner.“

Once it gets rowdy, or spilling out into the street and the only [participants] still there are rowdy, we can call it unlawful assembly,” Cota warned in advance.

That call was made at 9:30 p.m.

“We made a verbal announcement to those still at the beach that if they didn’t leave in a timely manner, arrests would be made,” said Cota “We cleared the beach in a half hour.”

Three arrests were made: one for resisting arrest, one for battery and one for possession of a knife.

Laguna’s 52 sworn officers were supported by the city’s Fire, Marine Safety and Public Works, as well as allied fire departments. Ambulances were parked in the lot next to Coast Hardware, at the ready.

The Police Department expressed thanks to a contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Tustin, Santa Ana, UC Irvine, Seal Beach, Fullerton, Fountain Valley, Orange Costa Mesa, San Diego and its fire department.

The cooperative effort was an excellent example of the mutual aid partnership in law enforcement, according to Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella’s press release.

