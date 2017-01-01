LBHS Athletics Department will host a Leadership/Sportsmanship Symposium on Sat Sept 9

LBHS Athletics Department will be hosting a Leadership/Sportsmanship Symposium on Saturday Sept 9, beginning at 1 p.m. and wrapping up at 6 p.m.

“We have invited everyhigh school in Orange County and hope to have a couple hundred student/athletes, in attendance,” said Athletic Director Lance Neal, who spearheaded the event. “There will be three forty-minute breakout sessions offered three times during the day so kids will be able to attend three of six presentations.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Steven Georges/courtesy Behind the Badge OC

One of the presenters will be Commander Jeff Hallock, OC Sheriff’s Dept

Breakout sessions will focus on being a Triple Impact Competitor; Ethics in Sport and Life; Honoring the Game; Sportsmanship the Right Way; Leadership by Example: and Commitment to Team.

The event has been developed in partnership with CIF Southern Section, Rob Wigood, Commissioner; and the OC Athletic Directors Association. OC Sheriff’s Department, commander Jeff Hallock will be presenting as well as former OC Athlete/Navy Seal Tarey Gettys, and two members of the US Marine Corps, Major Adam Taylor and Staff Sergeant Losey.Ray Lokar, Positive Coaching Alliance, California Champion Basketball Coach Trainer, and former president of the So Cal Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, will also speak.