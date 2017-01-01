Massen Greene Foundation presents Pacific Marine Mammal Center with $50,000 grant

On Thurs, Aug 24, The Pacific Marine Mammal Center received a generous $50,000 matching grant from Massen Greene Foundation in support of its annual marine mammal gala.

Massen Greene made the contribution towards PMMC education programs and hopes that the $50,000 donation will be matched through individual donations received at The Endless Summer Gala being held on Sun, Sept 10 at The Ranch.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Happy sea lions at PMMC

“We are so grateful for this funding because it contributes to our ability to offer free programs and transportation for Title I schools and underprivileged and at risk children,” says Director of Education Kirsten Donald. “Empowering these kids, giving them self esteem and inspiring them to become environmental stewards for our future is what it’s all about.”

PMMC educates over 10,000 kids a year from all over Orange County for a variety of educational programs. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

The Massen Greene Foundation was established as a non-profit in 1994. It is classified as a 501 (c)(3) Charitable Organization and its primary activities are conservation, environmental and beautification activities.

For more information about this event call (949) 494-3050 or visit www.pacificmmc.org.