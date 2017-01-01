Police applauded for handling of weekend protests: How the planning evolved

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Police Chief Laura Farinella and members of her department were applauded at the Tuesday City Council meeting for their adept handling of a potentially explosive protest and counter-protest held at Main Beach on Aug 20.

Farinella updated the council on the strategies employed by the police department with the assistance of city departments, the Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement and fire agencies to prevent violence from erupting in Laguna Beach as had happened in other cities.

“Without the assistance of the other agencies, we could not have pulled it off,” said Farinella, backed up by thanks from City Manager John Pietig.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

OC Sheriffs came out in force in support on Sunday

The America First group, which maintains it is not the Alt Right, had held three previous gatherings in Laguna Beach without incident and without publicity, Farinella reported.

“Charlottesville changed everything,” she said. “Then Barcelona.”

Planning for the Aug. 20 event started on Aug 14. Participants discussed impacts on traffic and competing community events, air support, staging of the personnel, horses and ambulances, and even how to provide food for them.

“It all had to be considered,” said Farinella.

The decision was made to cancel Breeze, the free transportation from Irvine to Laguna, and to install water-filled K-rails as a barrier between the park and South Coast Highway, where protesters would gather.

A total of 289 personnel worked the event on Sunday and three arrests that day were made with no use of force or injuries to officers or deputies.

City Manager John Pietig informed the council that there would be a cost to the city, not yet calculated. However, the costs would not include the assistance of fire departments, Sheriff’s deputies and horses, helicopters and officers from all the assisting agencies covered under the Mutual Aid Agreement.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

OC’s Mutual Aid Agreement will cover many of the costs

Pietig responded to questions about why the America First group was allowed to gather in town. He turned the question over to City Attorney Phillip Kohn.

“No city can simply say no to groups who want to engage in political speech,” said Kohn.

“The content or identity of the speakers cannot be a reason to deny [them].”

Quite simply the First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects “freedom of speech,” whether one agrees with the speaker or not. Conduct and behavior of the speakers is a separate issue.

Kohn said that how Laguna handled a tense situation compared to other cities was commendable and residents have every right to be proud.

The America First event was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but people began to congregate at either end of Main Beach at 3 p.m. At its height, the crowd was estimated at 2.500 people.

Three arrests were made on Sunday and one on Tuesday after a report of violence.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the remaining 100 or so folks still at the park and doing some pushing and shoving were declared an unlawful assembly by Farinella.