Rotary given use of city parking lots for car show

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club was given approval to use city parking lots for its annual Classic Car Show scheduled for Sunday, Oct 1.

Rotary’s request at Tuesday’s meeting City Council for approval to sell alcoholic beverages and the placement of food trucks and portable toilets on the Forest/Laguna Canyon and Employees parking lots was also granted.

A temporary fence will guarantee drinks and food will be served only to folks with paid admission, as well as prevent people from sneaking into the show without buying a ticket.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick Lang

Last year’s cars made for a colorful show

The sale of alcoholic beverages at the show has been approved by the council for the past six years. Staff reports no issues with the sales have risen in the past.

Rotary will obtain all the required permits to sell the drinks and will provide the city with proof of the permit.

Food trucks were an added attraction to the show last year, without incident, staff reported.

Rotary also requested the use of 20 parking spaces along Laguna Canyon Road.

The city will lose an estimated $1,500 from the revenue for the parking lots and metered spaces.

However, staff is recommending approval of all of the requests. In the past, the city has approved similar requests from Rotary to show support for the event.

Proceeds from the show fund Rotary charities.

By Barbara Diamond