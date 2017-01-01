Volunteers collect 400 lbs of trash at ECO-Warrior’s South Laguna Community Beach Cleanup

Realtor Chris Tebbutt and ECO-Warrior Foundation’s Annual South Laguna Community Beach Cleanup drew more than 100 volunteers who picked up 400 lbs of trash on a recent weekend.

On Sat, August 12, people of all ages removed garbage from Thousand Steps Beach, Tablerock Beach, West Beach, and along Coast Hwy from Aliso Beach to Three Arch Bay. Items collected included fast food containers, intimate apparel, a pregnancy test, used toilet paper, broken glass, and tons of cigarette butts.

Submitted photo

Volunteers from OC, Los Angeles, and Riverside participate in cleanup

“The opportunity of the beach cleanup is more than clean beaches,” says Tebbutt. “Our intent is to also connect neighbors around a common cause. Connection is the ‘glue’ that makes for healthy communities, creating more equity and empathy for diversity.”

Even though it’s a local community event, most of the volunteers came from outside of LB. They arrived from all over Orange County, and from as far away as Riverside and Los Angeles to help clean up trash on the popular So Laguna beaches.

Submitted photo

Moms and motivated kids of every age helped clean up

James Pribram, ECO-Warrior Foundation founder, states, “It sends an important message, even if it’s not your beach, your park or your mountain, it’s all about helping the global community.”

South Laguna neighborhood establishments Coyote Grill and South Swell Donuts contributed breakfast for the volunteers.

The next community beach cleanup in LB is Coastal Clean-up Day on Sat, Sept 15 at Aliso Beach from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For further information on the ECO-Warrior Foundation, go to www.eco-warrior.org