In memory of Stu, local nonprofit Tony’s Treehouse raises funds for kids to go on field trips

Tony’s Treehouse, a non-profit organization based in Laguna, was founded in memory of a beloved nine-year-old boy named Tony who died in a tragic accident when a horse he was riding bolted.

“The legacy Tony left his family and friends is one of giving, loving and living life to its fullest extent,” says his mother, Becky Martinez, who founded Tony’s Treehouse in his name. The organization’s members share their time and energy to “make the world a better place.”

“Our group of family and friends, numbering well over 150, volunteer in our various activities, from providing meals for the homeless to distributing food and clothing to families in need,” Martinez adds.

And recently, Tony’s Treehouse funded field trips for kids from the Boys & Girls Club with money raised in memory of Stu Saffer. No doubt he would have loved to see the happiness on the kids’ faces, evident in the photographs taken of their kayaking, fishing and rock climbing trips.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club members had a wonderful time kayaking

Becky Martinez had a special bond with Stu.

“When I moved to the town in July of 2000, I walked into Stu’s office. It was just months after my son’s death. I had been a member of the Laguna community for only a short time, and had no idea what love and support were in store for me.

“A single working mom, I was on a ‘less than shoe string’ budget. My sons Danny, 9 and Tony, 8, then, had attended the Laguna Boys & Girls Club afterschool program and summer day camp. Finances were tight, but I was fortunate to qualify for a scholarship to help with the monthly fees & day camp, which allowed me to work and provide for my family.

“After Tony’s death, I was living the unimaginable. I started this Foundation in his memory. I shared my story with Stu, knowing I would need help. We have no paid staff and are 100 percent volunteer operated. I sat across from him at his desk and told my story. His initial gruff expression turned kind and caring as we spoke. My grief was beyond what words could express, but his empathetic spirit made me feel like I wasn’t alone.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rock climbing proved very popular

“After our time spent together, we became instant friends, and as we were saying ‘goodbye’ he said, “I’ll do anything I can to help you fulfill your mission and honor the memory of your son.” I walked out of his office with a wonderful supportive friend of 17 years.

“That’s why we decided on this project, to honor Tony – and to honor Stu. It looks like the kids had a great time. Mission accomplished! Stu continues to make an impact on our town. He is dearly missed,” Martinez adds.