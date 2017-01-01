City Manager’s Updates

“Smoke-Free Superstar” - The City of Laguna Beach was recently awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the Orange County Tobacco Education Coalition designating Laguna Beach as a “Smoke-Free Superstar” for adopting a 100 percent smoke-free ordinance that protects the health and wellness of the Laguna Beach community.

Major Milestone at Laguna SOCWA Lift Station - After nearly nine months of construction, the wet well rehabilitation project is nearing completion. As of this week the lift station bypass system was shut down and all operations have been transferred back to the lift station. Construction activities will be complete by the end of August.

Coast Highway Lane Closures - On Sept 6, Caltrans will start construction work to abandon several groundwater monitoring wells. Work will begin along South Coast Highway near the intersection of Pearl Street and is scheduled to take three days and require one lane closure at a time in either the northbound or southbound direction between the working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minor traffic delays can be anticipated. For questions, please contact Sunil Patel with Wayne Perry Inc. at (714) 826-0352.

SCE Emergency Work on Coast Highway at La Brea Street - On Wed, Aug 30, Southern California Edison will be replacing the overhead lines crossing Coast Highway at La Brea Street as an emergency repair of degraded wires that have a potential for failure. La Brea Street near Coast Highway will be closed for much of the day. The work will also require three momentary closures of Coast Highway between 11 a.m. and noon for less than five minutes each.

NEW! Poetry of Memoir Workshop - Please jointhe City’s first Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley on Wed, Sept 20 from 5 - 7 p.m. for a freeworkshop specially prepared for the Laguna Beach’s seniors age 50+. Kate will provide an introduction to poetry as memoir, share some examples, and lead the class in writing their own poems, drawing upon memories and personal experiences. Please bring paper and pen.

