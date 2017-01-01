Affordable Housing Task Force is approved

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council has approved the request of the Housing and Human Services Committee to create an Affordable Housing Task Force.

Task Force membership will be selected at the council’s regular committee interviews on Feb 6, as recommended by staff. Applications will be accepted up until 5 p.m., Jan. 22, the absolute deadline, according to City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker.

The committee proposed that the task force be composed of two of its members, a planning commissioner, a Design Review Board member, a Realtor, an attorney, a Laguna Beach Seniors Inc., representative, one ad hoc position and a council member.

The committee also recommended that the task force should be assisted by the current city staff liaison.

Staff recommended adding an architect to the mix.

“I support the Housing and Human Affairs Committee task force, and we should consider candidates from the backgrounds recommended by the committee,” said Councilman Bob Whalen.

However, he added the caveat that the council has the discretion to appoint candidates [it] feels would best serve the task force.

The council, Housing and Human Services Committee, the Planning Commission and Design Review Board will select their own representatives to the task force.

In a memo to the council, the committee stated the timing is right to form the task force, based on its review of the city’s progress on implementing programs from the approved 2013-2021 Housing Element.

The task force will address the 12-out-of-49 programs in the Housing Element of the city’s General Plan that deal with affordable housing.

Research and recommendations for a dedicated funding source for affordable housing will be submitted to the Planning Commission.