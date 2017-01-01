Alfie is on the hunt for a loving owner to adopt him from the Animal Shelter

Alfie is a three year old neutered white Havanese male on the look out for a new home to take him in. He’s very active and loves to go on long walks to meet other dogs. Alfie is extremely playful and would be perfect in a home with kids. He is filled with love and is excited for the new adventures that lie ahead. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes Alfie will be taken in as soon as can be.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Alfie looking for a new owner to play with

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.