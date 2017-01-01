Print | Email

CERT Training begins on Tuesday Sept 5

The next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Class will start on Tuesday, Sept 5. 

The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands-on training, and it concludes with a disaster exercise to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

CERT team

Training includes the following topics: Disaster Preparedness, Light Search and Rescue, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations, and much more. 

If you are interested in learning how to be better prepared and want to join the class, register through the following link: http://bit.ly/2tmh9vi or through the recreation course sign-up on the City’s website. 

Any questions can be directed to Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0389

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.