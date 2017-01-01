Print | Email

Flip-out for pancakes at the Laguna Beach Exchange Club’s Labor Day Pancake Breakfast on Mon, Sept 4

It’s that time again! Time for the Laguna Beach Exchange Club’s Labor Day Pancake Breakfast on Mon, Sept 4, from 7 – 10:30 a.m. at Heisler Park at 374 Cliff Dr. Firefighters, lifeguards, and cops will flip pancakes to fundraise for different community driven programs, such as youth projects and the Club’s mission to prevent child abuse. 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Firefighters and Marine Safety Officers serve up breakfast at last year’s event

While basking in the sun and sea air, people will enjoy warm pancakes smothered in maple syrup, sausages, juice, and coffee for only $5. 

At last year’s event, first responders served 600 breakfasts. Don’t miss out on this great breakfast and a chance to fundraise for a good cause. Breakfasts are supported by Las Brisas and The White House.

 

