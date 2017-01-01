More good gyrations: Attend a free mini-class and belly-dancing recital tonight at the Susi Q at 7 p.m.

Jheri St. James, principal of JJ & the Habibis Belly Dancing Troupe, has announced a free recital/mini-class on belly-dancers this evening, Tuesday Aug 29 from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Susi Q.

Submitted photos

“Baby Bibis” perform during this year’s Patriot Parade

St. James says there will be Iight refreshments and beautiful dancers from age 11 on performing this “hip” dance style.

Free parking downstairs at Susi Q 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

For more information, call Jheri (949) 495-5031 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .