On Sept 9 walk the Great White Way as the Ocean Institute presents “An Evening on Broadway”

The Sand Dollar Guild of the Ocean Institute hosts its second annual “An Evening on Broadway,” on Sat, Sept 9, from 5-8 p.m. at the Mission Viejo Country Club, 26200 Country Club Drive, Mission Viejo. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ocean Institute’s popular Ocean in Motion program. Their specially equipped van and trained instructors reach out to special needs and underserved children in Orange County and beyond.

Since 1988, The Sand Dollar Guild has raised over 1.4 million dollars toward the Institute’s capital campaign and special equipment, including two specially equipped vans, sails for the Institute’s Tall Ship Pilgrim, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center and the new Ocean Education Center.

Eponine from Les Miserables

Doors open for this year’s event at 5 p.m. to a special menu light supper and no-host bar. The elegant evening of favorite musical pieces from hit Broadway shows like Les Miserables, West Side Story, Hello Dolly, Grease, and Oklahoma will be performed by Ivan Rutherford, whose acclaimed Broadway singing career includes over 2300 performances playing the lead role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. He is joined by Shannon Brennan, co-director and co-star of Broadway Nights Cabaret, and Robert Meffe, Director of Music for the MFA Musical Theater Program at SDSU.

Hello Dolly!

Rounding out the evening’s fun, there will be a silent auction with vacation and restaurant packages in Rancho Mirage and at San Diego’s Viejas Casino and Resort, rounds of golf, merchandise and services from local businesses such as Stance, Mavar Realty, Mike’s Pet Care, original signed artwork by local artists, and theater tickets.

The Ocean Institute is a non-profit, community based marine education facility. Their nationally recognized science and maritime history programs host over 125,000 students per year from throughout Southern California and surrounding states.

Tickets are on sale. Premium seating is on a first come first served basis. For ticket information, contact Katy Moss, Sand Dollar Membership Chair at 949-494-4281, or go to http://www.ocean-institute.org/general-information/sand-dollar-guild.