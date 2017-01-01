PMMC’s “Endless Summer Gala” celebrates dining, dancing, donating, and Ryan Hickman on Sept 10

In the beautiful setting of The Ranch LB, guests at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s “Endless Summer Gala” on Sun, Sept 10, will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of live and silent auctions, an elegant plated dinner, and the music of “Surf’s Up” the Beach Boys Tribute Band, while supporting the patients at PMMC. This annual event will take place from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Adding to the festivities, PMMC will honor eight-year-old Ryan’s Recycling CEO, Ryan Hickman, as Philanthropist of the Year. Ryan, who started his company when he was just three-and-a-half-years old, is known all around the world for his recycling efforts. He has recycled over 250,000 cans and bottles and donated almost five thousand dollars to PMMC over the years.

“We feel very honored to have Ryan supporting PMMC. We realize that the real future of the planet lies in the hands of our children and Ryan’s passion for the environment is hugely influencing other youth on how they too, can make a difference,” said Executive Director Keith Matassa.

Submitted photo

Ryan Hickman - Recycling King

The PMMC is proud to announce the following sponsors making this year’s event possible: Lisa Argyros and The Argyros Family Foundation, Erin J. Lastinger and the A. Gary Anderson Family Foundation, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Carla and Jeff Meberg, and Suzanne and Jim Mellor. They also offer a special thank you to Bruce Brown Films and Franklin Joseph Publishing for support.

What better chance to honor Ryan, kick up your heels and dine on delicious cuisine, while at the same time helping the PMMC patients survive and thrive? There are currently 14 patients housed at the center, seven sea lions, five elephant seals, and two harbor seals.

Tickets are $300, and a table for 10 is $3,500. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.pacificmmc.org/gala17/gala-tickets

For assistance with your ticket purchase, and to view available sponsorships, contact Krysta Higuchi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-494-3050.