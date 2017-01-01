Save the date for Laguna’s 21st Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off on Sept 24

On Sun, Sept 24, Laguna’s 21st Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off is set to take place. This will be a day full of festivities, located at Tivoli Too at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Registration is at 11 a.m. and the fun day will end at 3 p.m. Taking part in this event will help out local pet organizations, with benefits going to the Blue Bell Foundation, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. Laguna Board of REALTORS and Affiliates Charitable Assistance Fund, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets) Laguna Beach, and The Pet Rescue Center.

Tickets will be sold at the door, $5 for adults, while children under the age of 16 can enter for free. Pet registration will be $5 per pet category.

For more information, visit LBR-CAF.INFO.