Studio recording contract prize for winner raises the stakes at Laguna Voice contest

Story and photos by DIANE ARMITAGE

Since October last year, Mozambique’s Laguna Voice singing contest has been gaining significant momentum.

Now, owner Ivan Spiers has put pedal to the metal on that momentum with the announcement of a November “sing-off” that will earn one lucky singer an EP recording contract, complete with top-of-the-line studio, sound engineer, producer and professional musicians.

“The talent we’re seeing on Tuesday nights has gotten to be so incredible that it just wasn’t enough to just reward these people with cash prizes,” says Spiers. “My whole intent here at Mozambique has been to create a much larger spotlight for great regional and national musicians.

“Because of the way the Laguna Voice contest has evolved, we realized that we have the ability to open new doors for musicians who might not have had the opportunity before.”

Laguna Voice: Tuesday’s only game in town

Last October, Spiers came up with the idea for the Laguna Voice singing contest, which supersedes the usual karaoke or “open mike” option with a more “professional” process that requires an online application, vetting of the singer, a pro band as accompaniment, professional musicians as judges, and significant weekly cash prizes.

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s always a full house at the Laguna Voice contest

In mere minutes (it seemed), the event began attracting headier talent, even from hundreds of miles away.

Now, Mozambique’s bar is stuffed to the walls every Tuesday night with an expectant and appreciative audience ready for another night of amazing talent.

Top artists now compete with originals

To date, singers have competed in weekly contests for first and second place cash prizes. At the end of each month, the top eight performers of the month compete in a head-to-head finalé for larger cash prizes.

That initial “whittling down” process will continue to stay in play. This Tuesday’s August finalé, though, will introduce yet another path for top performers.

The top two performers from the end-of-month performances in August, September and October will gather again on Nov 7 in a semi-final round that requires the singing of a cover and an original.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Voice host, Francois Dean

From there, three semi-finalists will move on to compete in the Nov 14 final, which will require that each artist sing a new cover and a new original. The night’s grand prizewinner wins the EP recording contract.

Producers, contracts & EP recording: A Golden Ticket opportunity

“It takes great talent to make a cover song your own,” says Francois Dean, the Laguna Voice host and a multi-faceted pro musician in his own right.

“But it takes a true artist to create a great original, and that’s what producers are really looking for. Now, we’re giving these artists that visibility.”

Indeed, producers and casting directors are proving regular drop-ins to the Tuesday live stream from Mozambique’s website. And, the Laguna Voice team is already lining up its in-person judges’ panel of producers and top-tier musicians for the November finals.

Additionally, the contest has provided many of these artists new performance contracts on the Mozambique stage, at the immensely popular Late Night in the Durban Room, and even at sister restaurant and live-music lounge Skyloft.

“Word is getting around that Tuesday night’s Mozambique stage is definitely a place to be if you want to be found,” says Dean.

“Now, with Ivan’s announcement of the EP recording opportunity, my phone has been blowing up. To an artist, a professionally produced EP is your golden ticket,” says Dean.

Singers can apply to compete at http://MozambiqueOC.com/SingToWin