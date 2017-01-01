The show must go on, even when canceled – which the Aquathon often is, but usually it isn’t

Written by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Laguna’s famous Aquathon has frequently been canceled, yet it almost always takes place. This year, the event will happen on Sept 17, unless it doesn’t, in which case it won’t. (But it will.)

Participants, who must be waterwise (and that’s for real), swim, walk, snorkel, SUP or otherwise make their way along approximately eight miles of Laguna’s coastline, this year beginning at Emerald Bay. Most mix up their methods: a few meander nearly all the way on land. The majority spend most of the time immersed in water. It’s all about the journey, I hear.

The idea is to complete the course in a leisurely, dolphin-esque way, soaking up the beauty of Laguna’s ocean, beaches and coves.

In typical contrary Aquathon fashion, those who finish the course too fast are really the losers, organizers say, because that means they’ve been focused on speed instead of the spectacular sights, sounds and smells that the wise Aquathoner takes time to savor during the race – which is not a race, although it may be for some people, if they are the racing type, which many aren’t.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Keener

Last year’s Aquathoners gather on the beach

If the Aquathon does start, which it will, unless it is canceled, which it won’t be – though who knows? – Aquathoners should gather at Emerald Bay around 9 a.m. for the 9:45 a.m. start. Best way to sign up for this event and find more information: go to the website www.aquathon.com. Participants must be signed up to gain entrance to Emerald Bay.

“This year we will end at the 10th Street Arch and double back to 1,000 Steps, then catch the Transit Bus to The Ranch for the Survivors Party,” said Gary Cogorno, co-organizer with Scott McCarter and Mark Spitaleri. Spitaleri’s company, Victory Koredry, supplies the Aqua clothing.

How did it all begin?

How did it all begin? I was curious. And it’s a fascinating tale, except for the parts that aren’t, although in truth there are no non-fascinating parts.

For the full story, I strongly advise a visit to the website, where clicking on “history” provides the details. Here’s an excerpt:

“During the summer of 1986, four Emerald Bay residents, Alan Wolf, Mark Disman, John Heatley and Bailey Smith spent their weekends at Emerald Bay beach snorkeling and exploring the surrounding coves. They would generally walk from cove to cove but sometimes had to swim around certain points. They were always struck by the overall beauty of the water, the view from the water of the surrounding hills, and the tidepool filled coves they crossed.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Chris Keener

Contemplating the beauty and the challenge of Rockledge

“Their short weekend jaunts had only taken them as far north as Irvine Cove and as far south as Crescent Bay. So to end the summer, they decided to explore the entire coast of Laguna Beach starting at Emerald Bay and going south. At that time, Laguna Beach ended at Victoria beach. Walking where they could and swimming around various points where they could not walk, the foursome arrived at Victoria Beach tired but happy several hours later. Thus, the advent of the now world famous Aquathon.

“Although the trip was beautiful, the Aquathon would have then died a quiet death but for one fact; to their complete surprise Alan, Mark, John and Bailey discovered that a number of women chose to bathe topless in the secluded coves along the way. With this in mind, next years event was a certainty.

“The foursome made the trip again in 1987 making sure they hit each and every secluded cove. Tired but happy, they arrived once more at Victoria Beach. To celebrate the event, they hopped a ride to Gina’s Pizza in Boat Canyon and bought a pitcher of beer. Thus, the advent of drinking at the end of the Aquathon.

“Some things are just too good to be true and allowing four married men to explore secluded coves for topless bathers is one of those things. Yes, somehow the wives learned of this clever ploy. Thus ended the Aquathon as it was then known. Instead, the wives insisted that it be replaced with a ‘family event’ where women and children were welcome to join in the walk/swim hike.”

And then there’s the Survivors’ Party

The Survivors’ Party promises to be great fun as well, although Cogorno notes that the traditional telephone-booth-style cramming of people into a hot tub (22 is the record) will probably not take place this year (does that mean it will, I wonder?) as it did during the years when the party took place at the Ritz Carlton.

“This [year’s] After Party will be more about nourishment and mini-stories… Liquor, fatigue, warm tub [made for] a great recipe for fun during the Ritz years,” Cogorno says.

Proceeds from the event will go to Laguna Junior Lifeguards, and in the past, funds have been donated to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, the Ocean Institute, Zero Trash, and Miocean.

The Aquathon sounds amazing, unless it isn’t, but I have a strong feeling it will be, as it has always been, except when it hasn’t, which is never the case, from what I understand (which is not a lot).