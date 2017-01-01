A glorious 90th birthday bash is planned for Glori Fickling next Friday

Gloria (Glori to friends) Fickling will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday at Seven Degrees.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is free

“Everyone is welcome,” said Sande St. John, organizer with Seven degrees of the celebration.

Fickling is the widow of Forrest “Skip” Fickling, author of the popular “Honey West” books that were made into an award-winning television series, starring Anne Francis, in the mid-1960s.

She attributes the success of the books and the television show to her late husband’s imagination and writing skills.

He envisioned Honey West as a combination of Marilyn Monroe and hard-boiled fictional P.I. Mike Hammer, according to published reports.

However, what he wrote, she edited.

And her flair for fashion was reflected in the books and the show. She still dresses in the height of fashion and is seen around town at events---always dancing if there is music.

The couple were married in 1949 and moved to Laguna a year later. They had three sons.

“Skip” Fickling died in 1998, just shy of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. He was 72.

His widow has never quit trying to revive interest in the Honey West character. In 2005 “This Girl for Hire,” was reissued 50 years after it was first published.

A 20-minute video will be shown at the celebration. Mayor Toni Iseman is expected to attend.

--By Barbara Diamond