Chamber Singers invite qualified singers to audition for the 2017/18 season

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, a dues-free community chamber choir conducted by Cory Winter, invites qualified singers to join them for the 2017-2018 season. Rehearsals are held in the Music Room at Thurston Middle School on Tuesdays from 7:15 – 9:15 p.m.

Their season extends from Sept 5 (when rehearsals begin) to April 29 (final performance).

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers

The Chamber Singers offer two concerts each season – a Dec 3 Winter Concert and April 29 Spring Concert, allowing enough rehearsal time to feel really comfortable and confident in its preparation.

The group prefers new members to experience the group before auditioning. Auditions are arranged after a prospective new member has attended two rehearsals.

Auditions will consist of performance of a piece of the singer’s choosing, vocalizing, and sight-reading.

The Winter Concert this year will feature the entire Poulenc Gloria, excerpts from Bach’s Magnificat in D, Copland’s The Promise of Living, as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Chanukah songs – some serious and some not so.

Those who are interested in joining the Chamber Singers, contact Deborah Rabben, Membership Coordinator, at (949) 370-4723 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , so that there is music available when you arrive.

For more information about Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, visit our website at www.lbchambersingers.org.