Firefighters to flip flapjacks at annual Labor Day breakfast

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Fire fighters are used to heat – so grilling sausages and flipping flapjacks to celebrate the end of the summer tourist season is a piece of (pan)cake.

The annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m., Monday, in the picnic area of Heisler Park at the corner of Myrtle Street and Cliff Drive.

The menu includes orange juice, coffee and entertainment---all for just $5, a plate.

The usual suspects will volunteer their time and talent, under the direction of Generalissimo Sande St. John. City Marine Safety officers will assist the firefighters, she said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Happy flapjack flippers at the Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast

Doug Miller will stroll the picnic area playing his violin and Watermelon Fairy Jessica de Stefano, who moonlights as the Butterfly Lady, will offer chunks of the fruit.

Fire Department Engineer and Paramedic Dave Lopez will play the bagpipes, dressed in the official Lopez Kilt, the only Hispanic-named tartan, he said. He is a member of the Orange County Fire Authority Pipes and Drums.

Laguna’s beloved Seagraves pumper engine will be at the breakfast for kids to clamber on, but the usual driver won’t be at the wheel, St. John said. Retired Fire Captain Eugene D’Isabella is recovering from surgery.

“I am hoping that Motorcycle Officer Thomas Spratt, who is recovering from an injury, will attend the breakfast,” said St. John.

St. John has been organizing the Exchange Club’s Labor Day and Memorial Day breakfasts for more than 20 years. “I couldn’t do it without the contributions from the White House and Las Brisas,” St. John said.

Proceeds benefit the Laguna Beach Exchange Club’s community, youth and child abuse prevention programs.