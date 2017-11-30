Guest editorial

Written by Wyatt Peabody

Ever had the chance to save someone’s life? How about ten lives?

On August 15, we launched the Peabody Fund – The Cancer Vaccine Project – and we need your help. I am a fourth-generation Laguna Beach resident; my family has called this extraordinary place home for nearly a century.

My beautiful wife, Kristin, is fighting stage-4 metastatic parotid cancer, a rare head and neck cancer. Kristin was diagnosed with a third recurrence six months ago. She is no longer a candidate for conventional treatments, which include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

Kristin has been fighting since 2009, when she was diagnosed while twenty-five weeks pregnant with our now eight-year-old son, Heaton. There is nothing she wants more than to watch him grow and start a family of his own someday. It’s what we all want for our lives.

Submitted photo

Kristin and Heaton

The goal of the Peabody Fund is to raise $1,100,000 in the next three months. This money will be used exclusively to fund a personalized vaccine trial at UCSD, giving ten patients, including Kristin, the opportunity to help change the future of cancer care. With the clinically proven research of Dr. Ezra Cohen—one of the leading oncologists in personalized immunotherapy—and $1,100,000 in project funding, we can get this trial off the ground.

What separates this from conventional therapies: this personalized vaccine is specifically formatted to each individual’s unique genetic sequencing and the specific mutations of their cancer. There is vast research behind this treatment, but this would be one of only a handful of trials—with all doctors racing to find the cure. It can be the difference between life and death. Unfortunately time is not on our side. We must move quickly.

Unlocking the power of personalized vaccines could mean the future of cancer cures for every person, not just the ten who participate in this trial. We’d like to reach our $1.1 million goal by November 30, 2017. The sooner we have the funds, the sooner the trial begins.

How our Laguna Beach friends can help: Please donate at the main Generosity fundraiser page, http://www.Tinyurl.com/GenerosityPeabody, or at the Peabody Fund at UCSD tinyurl.com/peabodyfund where employer matching programs are available.

Help us spread the word on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more. Please read Kristin’s Blog: Sticking Around For a While, where she shares her story. https://stickingaroundforawhile.wordpress.com.

We believe in the power of positive thinking and community support — and it does take a village. We know our strength and success comes from our friends and family – and all those who love Kristin and our family. Please know that you will not only be helping Kristin, but nine other patients involved in this trial, and also advancing a groundbreaking cure for cancer, a disease that has sadly touched all of our lives.