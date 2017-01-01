Roxanna Ward will lead a discussion about essential music elements on Sept 18 at the Woman’s Club

On Mon, Sept 18, the talented Roxanna Ward will present a discussion and demonstration of essential music elements in “Do you hear what I hear?” a new community education project presented by Laguna Beach Live!

Submitted photo

Roxanna Ward will teach the essentials of music

Roxanna Ward joined the LBHS Performing Arts team over fifteen years ago. Her talent and energy as a vocal coach and choral director have been evident in the Winter Choral Concerts and in many LBHS award winning musical renditions. Roxanna has spent time in New York as a rehearsal pianist for Broadway shows and a dance arranger for several notable choreographers, as well as composing music for pop artists and corporate shows. Currently residing in Laguna, she is a founding board member of No Square Theatre and founder and past director of Lagunatunes.

Live! Music Insights will take place at The Woman’s Club, 286 St Ann’s Drive. The concert is from 7 - 8:30 p.m. and is free for Laguna Beach Live! members, contributor level and above, and $15 tuition for non-members. Reservations can be made online at http://www.lagunabeachlive.org or by calling 949-715- 9713.