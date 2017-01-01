Print | Email

Health in Balance will hold Community Appreciation Day on Sept 21

Health in Balance will be offering free treatment during its seasonal Community Appreciation Day on Sept 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. to express the team’s gratitude for their  patients and community. 

There will be complimentary chiropractic adjustments, therapy massage treatments, B-12 shots, and consultations for new guests plus discounts on IVs and detox foot baths.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Health in Balance team posing together

Health information stations along the way will include stem cell therapy, nutrition and immunity, flexibility and home care, essential oil living, and more. Goodie bags from Health in Balance and its partners and healthy food provided from local sources will also be included. 

This fundraiser will raise money for Schoolpower & the Dominguez Roth Integrative Medical Foundation.  Anyone new to the facility will receive a complimentary consultation with one of the doctors along with a treatment.

Call to schedule a visit at 949-497-2553. Walk-ins are also welcome. Health in Balance is located at 330 Park Ave Suite #3.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.