Then and Now

Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are still lazy and sometimes hazy but now we see a lot more of the crazy

Less than two weeks ago, Main Beach was a heaving hive of 2,500-plus passionate people holding placards and voicing their opinions about matters ranging from racism to illegal immigration to healthcare and more.

In the mix were more than 250 police officers and deputies with firearms, batons and pepper spray; at least 12 horses; and likely a few dozen undercover cops. Water-filled barriers kept opposing crowds apart and ensured that cars weren’t used as weapons.

Laguna’s approximately 24,000 residents watched and worried.

Yet so well was the City and LBPD prepared that order was maintained and only four arrests were necessary.

Photo by Scott Brashier

Police on duty on the corner of Ocean and Coast Highway

Let’s flash back to the same location in the early thirties, 80 plus years ago, courtesy of Carolyn Smith Burris. Smith Burris’s father, Dick Smith, worked under Police Chief Abe Johnson from 1931 - 1939, along with just two other policemen. Laguna’s population is estimated to have been approximately 2,000 at that point.

Things weren’t quite as crazy then, to say the least. But as is the case these days, the police were ready to keep order. They were equipped with – well, in Dick Smith’s case, a large cemented STOP sign.

Smith Burris tells the story.

“Dad was a quiet man so I never knew his stories, except through others,” she says. “Recently our current chief showed me the police ledger and my dad’s entries up until 1939. And a couple of years ago, Dick Metz, founder of the surf museum in San Clemente, provided with a from the past, which seems really apt to share right now.”

Photo courtesy Carolyn Smith Burris

Those were the days, my friend

“Dick Metz’s father owned The Broiler diner on the south west corner of Ocean Blvd and Coast Highway. There were no signals for the traffic flow. Dick was eight years old or so and my dad must have been in his early twenties.

“At the age of about eight, Dick Metz would watch with interest as my dad rolled out a heavy cemented base that held up a big STOP sign for motorists off Ocean Ave and Coast Highway. (My dad must have been in his early twenties at the time.) Then Dad would go into The Broiler for his five-cent cup of coffee and wait.”

Photo courtesy Carolyn Smith Burris

Rally or fashion show? Hard to tell, but very Laguna of the old days…note the single cop to the bottom left of the photo

“As soon as a car ran the stop sign, Dad jumped up and out of the diner, hopped on his motorcycle and proceeded to stop the offending car. He then wrote a ticket for the driver from his small note pad and pencil.”

Those were the days, my friend…!

As Carolyn notes, police attitudes have remained the same throughout the years – basically, law and order matters.

Whether yelled at by demonstrators these days or by an offending, and probably offended driver back in the thirties, still they work hard to maintain their calm, and the city’s calm, using whatever means are at their disposal: guns, horses, or, in Dick Smith’s case, a large cemented stop sign.

--Lynette Brasfield, assisted by Carolyn Smith Burris